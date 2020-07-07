Man charged for series of arson cases in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges in connection with a series of fires that were intentionally set.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday night, North County Police Cooperative personnel responded to the 6200 block of Greyling Avenue in Pine Lawn for a house fire. The fire spread to other occupied residences on the block.

While on scene, another structure fire was reported in the 6800 block of Stratford Avenue, located just a few blocks away from Greyling Avenue.

Multiple fire protection agencies responded as the fire on Greyling Avenue grew rapidly. NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations, along with the St. Louis Metropolitan Bomb and Arson Unit, determined the fires were intentionally set.

Investigators identified as Cortney Costello the person responsible for the fires. He was arrested Tuesday around 1:15 a.m.

Costello was charged with four counts of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree burglary. He was jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.