Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A 39-year-old man has been charged with sex trafficking after allegedly overseeing exchanges of sex for drugs.

According to St. Louis County police, Eric Emmanuel Bailey used a website to advertise sexual services of two people he recruited and kept in a motel room.

He paid them in drugs and kept a high percentage of the earnings of their services.

This case was investigated by the Maryland Heights Police Department.