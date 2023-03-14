HERMANN, Mo. – A community is in mourning after one Hermann, Missouri, police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty and an officer from another department was critically injured.

The community is coming together to honor the fallen officer. Flags have been lowered to half-staff through the town of Rosebud, where Hermann Detective Sgt. Mason Griffin used to be a police chief.

The Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed action.

Simpson surrendered after a long police standoff at a home on East 11th and Market.

The SWAT team and officers from several different departments negotiated a peaceful surrender with Simpson. According to court records, he has a criminal history.

Residents are still in shock following the deadly shooting Sunday around 9 p.m. Griffith and New Haven police officer Adam Sullentrup were at Casey’s gas station in Hermann. The officers tried to take Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants.

Investigators said that’s when both officers were shot. Sullentrup is hospitalized with critical injuries. Griffith died, leaving behind his wife and two children.

The community said Griffith will be missed.

“As a whole, the community has been hit. He was one of the best officers that we ever had in this town,” said Mercedes Schneltig. “He always made us feel safe.”

Griffith also used to be a police officer in Gerald, Missouri.

“For me, Mr. Griffith was a great guy. I met him 12 years ago, he came to this town and starting cleaning this town up,” said James Goggin. “He was a man of his word; he did everything he said he was going to do.”

The visitation for Griffith is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Owensville High School, 3336 Highway 19, Owensville, Missouri. The funeral will follow.

The burial is planned to take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud. A vigil will occur Tuesday in Rosebud at Red Barn on Highway 50 at 7 p.m.