ST. LOUIS – A Spanish Lake man has been charged with the shooting of two women who were working at Domino’s. The victims survived their injuries and were able to identify the shooter.

Youree Hall, a 52-year-old resident of Spanish Lake, faces five felonies in connection with the shooting that occurred on December 23, 2023, at Domino’s in Dellwood. According to an investigation, Hall went to the victims’ place of employment on December 23, 2023, and shot both of them due to an argument they had with Hall’s girlfriend.

One victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the other was shot in the hand, hip, and thigh, resulting in the loss of a finger. Both victims identified Hall as the shooter.

Hall had previously been convicted in a 1991 murder case. As a felon, he is not allowed to have a gun.