Man charged for Tower Grove South murder, burglary

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office filed charges Sunday against a man in connection with a burglary and double shooting in south city.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary and shooting occurred just after 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18 in the 4400 block of Beck Avenue.

Brandon Langston

Officers found the two victims inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 54-year-old Charmaine Stanfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 62-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and listed stable condition.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and eventually arrested Brandon Langston for the crime, Barrett said.

Prosecutors charged Langston with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, and second-degree burglary.