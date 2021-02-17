Man charged in 2017 shooting of 3-year-old Kansas City boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man in the 2017 shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Wednesday against Derrick Wren Jr. in the May 2017 death of Marcus Haislip III.

Police said the child was shot in his car seat and his father and another adult were injured when someone shot at the car from near a residence.

The Missouri Highway Patrol determined in 2019 that DNA from a Styrofoam cup found at the scene matched Wren.

Wren was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree assault.