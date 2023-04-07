ST. LOUIS – A man accused in a homicide investigation out of St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood face criminal charges nearly half a year later.

Prosecutors have charged Stefhon Hawkins, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Ryan Thompson, 33, on Sept. 24, 2022.

Investigators say Thompson was found unconscious in an alley that night and later died from a head injury. It’s unclear what caused the head injury, but police say there was no evidence that he was fatally shot.

Charging documents were filed in court Wednesday. Hawkins is jailed in St. Louis City without bond. An order of detention was filed in his case Friday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for next Thursday.