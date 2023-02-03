The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide case in Berkeley.

BERKELEY, Mo. – A man wanted in a Berkeley murder investigation is now behind bars on felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged Jalen Black, 22, of Berkeley with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, three days after the fatal shooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate Tuesday. Investigators say Todd Bishop, 34, of Berkeley, died in the shooting outside a home in the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue. Bishop suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

As of Friday, authorities have still not yet determined what led up to the shooting.

“It’s a tragedy, the loss of life,” said Corporal Barry Bayles. “We don’t have any answers. We don’t know why or how it was caused.”

Black is jailed in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond.