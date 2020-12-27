Man charged in connection to body found at Walgreens parking lot Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged in connection to a body that was found Wednesday morning at a north St. Louis County Walgreens.

The body of a 41-year-old Praiwan Kesorn was found behind the Walgreens located in the 2200 block of Chambers Road at 7:53 a.m.

Investigators say 30-year-old Dwight Williams and Kesorn were both using fentanyl when Kesorn became unconscious.

Williams drove Kesorn’s 2017 Hyundai Accent to the Walgreens while it was closed and pushed Kesorn’s body out into the parking lot.

When an employee arrived to work that morning, they reported the body to police.

Williams told a detective he thought Kesorn was dead when he pushed him out of the car but did not report the incident to police.

He disposed of the leftover fentanyl and continued to drive away in Kesorn’s car.

Williams went to Christian Northeast Hospital asking for Kesorn and the police were called.

Police also found Kerson’s car in the hospital parking lot.

Williams has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle first degree, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and abandonment of a corpse.

He is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.