SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with involuntary manslaughter in the death of another man who was fatally injured in a fight outside a Springfield strip club.

Television station KYTV reports that 31-year-old Jasmin Marquis Hopkins was charged Tuesday in the death of 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent, of Springfield.

Police say officers called in the early morning hours of Jan. 30 to Rumors Cabaret found Brent with critical injuries in the parking lot. Brent was taken to a hospital, where he died on Feb. 20 of his injuries.

Investigators say area surveillance video showed Hopkins attack Brent, who fell and hit his head. Police say Hopkins’ text messages and internet search history also tied him to the attack.