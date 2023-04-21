ST. LOUIS – A man faces felony charges in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in north St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged John Jones, 25, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened in the late evening hours of April 2 in the 3000 block of Marcus Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, Demond Lee Jr., 22, was found deceased inside a home with gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose a potential motive in the shooting, nor whether Lee was known to Jones.

Jones is jailed in St. Louis City without bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 17, per Missouri court records.