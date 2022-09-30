ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation.

Police said a man walked into the Southside Barber and Beauty Salon with a gun, then shot and killed 32-year-old Devin Trice. The business is located in the 4200 block of Manchester Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

Investigators said this is unusual because Trice and the suspect do not know each other. The suspect waited for police at the scene and was then taken into custody. Investigators have not yet disclosed a potential motive.

Bell is jailed in St. Louis City without bond. Court dates are pending in his case.