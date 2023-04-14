ST. LOUIS – A man faces felony charges several months after a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Louis.

Prosecutors charged Jacori Richardson, 40, with involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday.

The crash happened during the evening hours of July 15 at South Grand Boulevard and Juniata Street in the South Grand neighborhood.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Richardson was speeding southbound on South Grand Avenue and ran a red light at Juniata Street. A pedestrian with the right-of-way was crossing the intersection before he was fatally struck.

Per court documents, Richardson was later questioned by police in the investigation and admitted to hitting the victim and leaving the scene of the crash without stopping.

Richardson will be jailed in St. Louis City without bond, per Missouri court records.