Manhunt for Missouri man charged in deaths of girlfriend and her daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a central Missouri man who is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and the woman’s 11-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged J.T. McLean of Fulton with two counts of first-degree murder. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department says authorities have been unable to find McLean, who works as an over-the-road truck driver.

Deputies found the bodies of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and 11-year-old Jozee Abitz late Sunday at their home in Columbia. The sheriff’s department says that “probable cause was developed to believe that McLean murdered Allison and Jozee.”

Police do not yet have a motive in the murders.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that McLean has changed his name. Other aliases include John McLean, Steven Nagy, and Steven McLean.

Poice describe McLean as around 5’09” tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He was last known to have grown his hair out but, in the past, he has shaved his head.

McLean’s last known home was on County Road 355, Fulton, Missouri. He is a truck driver by trade and has ties to: Las Vegas, Nevada – Chicago, Illinois – St. Peter, Minnesota – Columbia, Missouri – Fulton, Missouri

Anyone with information should call police at 573-442-6131 or 311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).