ST. LOUIS – A man faces four felonies after a stabbing earlier this month in downtown St. Louis.

Prosecutors charged Amit Singh, 20, earlier this week with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the investigation.

The stabbing happened Oct. 11 in the 1000 block of Spruce Street. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Singh attempted to stab two people.

The victims told police that Singh approached them with a pocketknife. He stabbed them after Singh had been involved in an argument with a woman. The victims sustained serious physical injuries in the stabbing.

Singh’s next court hearing is set for Wednesday.