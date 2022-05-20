ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old St. Louis man has been charged in multiple shootings, including one that killed a Eureka High School student.

The suspect, Graylon Lindsey, is in custody. He was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of assault, and four counts of armed criminal action.

The most recent murder victim was 16-year-old Kyierah Jeffries, a Eureka High School sophomore.

On May 14, officers responded to a call for a shooting in south St. Louis and found Jeffries outside, suffering from a gunshot wound on Minnesota Avenue. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nine days before that, another woman was killed in north St. Louis. Police found 25-year-old Arriell Dixon shot on Obear Avenue, where was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is also charged with assault in a shooting that happened on May 7, 2021, in north St. Louis. According to police, a woman in her 40’s was found on Coleman Street with multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to her face. Police said she jumped out of a window of a vacant building after she was shot.

All three of the victims were black women, but it’s unclear if there is any connection.

The last charge is for a shooting that happened on June 15, 2021. The male victim was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his head/neck. The unidentified 54-year-old man told police he just dropped a woman off at Theodosia Avenue and Academy Avenue when the suspect came to his driver-side window.

An argument followed, and the suspect shot the victim. Each of these shootings is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).