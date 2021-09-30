Man charged in fatal carjacking faces charges in second hold-up

ST. LOUIS– A man charged with the murder and robbery of a 72-year-old man in the Central West End during a carjacking is now charged with another carjacking earlier that day.

Police also believe Carmain Milton is possibly connected to several other incidents in the Central West End in recent weeks.

The newest charges are for a carjacking that happened on September 28 carjacking on Sarah Street at 1:25 AM. Milton is charged with two counts of robbery for that alleged crime. In that incident, police say Milton pointed a gun at a man and woman who were walking to a car and robbed them. Police say the suspect then drove off with the woman’s 2016 Audi A6.

Police say hours later, Milton carjacked 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang at gunpoint then struck the victim with his own Honda Element as he was trying to get away.

Officers found the victim’s car and arrested a man after a short chase on East Prarie in north St. Louis.

Jim Whyte, executive director of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative said there had been at least three carjacking in the neighborhood this month.

The Central West End has about 300 cameras in the area and Whyte believes several incidents may be connected. He has turned the camera footage over to police.