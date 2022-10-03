FILE – Fatal crash on S. Kingshighway at Arsenal Street on May 30, 2022.

ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.

According to a probable cause statement by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. on May 30, at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street, near Tower Grove Park.

Police learned a man, identified as Javier Morales, crashed into a motorcycle and other vehicles in the southbound lanes that were stopped at the intersection. A passenger on the motorcycle, Mycaila Williams-Arnold, was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Morales was treated at a nearby hospital. The following day, a St. Louis City grand jury ordered a subpoena for his medical records from the hospital.

Those records show a test at 6:15 a.m., more than three hours after the crash, indicated Morales’ blood alcohol content was 0.209%. The legal BAC limit in Missouri is 0.08%.

Police say they later obtained crash data from Morales’ car, which helped them determine he began to apply the brake five seconds before the wreck. That same data shows Morales was traveling approximately 58 miles per hour three seconds before the crash, and between 29 and 44 mph before the crash. The speed limit along that section of S. Kingshighway was 35 mph.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Morales with DWI – death of another. Morales remains jailed without bond.