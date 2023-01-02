JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead early on New Year’s Day. Darrell Davis, 33, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. on January 1, 2023. They found 32-year-old victim Akeem White’s body in the middle of the street.

Investigators say the victim was connected to the home on Blewett Avenue. Police say that Davis was inside the home and admitted to shooting White.