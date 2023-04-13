ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week at a Spanish Lake apartment building.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just before 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the 11100 block of Riaza Square.

Police responded to calls of a shooting and were flagged down by a resident, who told them the victim was inside the complex in a shared hallway, Panus said.

The victim, Johnathan Whitted, was taken to a local hospital but died of his wounds. Whitted was 23.

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video of the scene at the time of the shooting, and tracked down what they believed to be the suspect’s car to an apartment in Florissant.

Police claim to have spoken with the car’s owner, a woman, who confirmed the only other person with access to the vehicle was her boyfriend, identified as Armani McGuire. Investigators learned McGuire owned firearms and had been in a dispute with Whitted leading up to the shooting.

Police claim to have found some of Whitted’s property in the apartment and took McGuire into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McGuire, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.