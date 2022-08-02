ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting Monday of a teen inside the lobby of a greyhound station.

Montrel Alexander, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The shooting that killed a 17 or 18-year-old boy happened at 430 South 15th Street at about 3:25 p.m. Police said Alexander walked up to the victim and shot him in front of more than 20 travelers. No words or argument was exchanged. The connection between Alexander and the victim is unclear. Alexander was arrested a short time later on a Metrolink platform.

“It just shows you the kind of brazenness that someone would have to commit an act like this, not only in broad daylight but with so many people around,” said Major Ryan Cousins, Bureau of Investigations Commander of St. Louis Metro Police.

A witness said they were waiting for their bus when they saw people scurrying away.

“I was just waiting for it to be time for my bus to come, and I just saw people run this way,” said Nylah Keys. “They were kind of frantic, a couple of people dropped some stuff.”

Ashton Marion said when she heard the shooting after she was dropped off, she turned around and called her grandma to pick her up. She said she opted for a flight instead.

“This kind of scene just feels traumatic and overwhelming for me,” said Marion. “I’m not going to risk it, if I can get home and be safe is more so what I care about.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).