Man charged in fatal St. Louis County shooting

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A man is charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in St. Louis County.

Authorities say 25-year-old Kameron Dozier also was charged Tuesday with armed criminal action.

The name of the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, has not been released.

A probable cause statement says that Dozier and the victim were involved in an argument on Monday that turned into a fight outside Dozier’s apartment in north St. Louis County.

Police say Dozier shot the victim three times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

