Man charged in fatal stabbing in St. Louis suburb

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a man Saturday with fatally stabbing another man on New Year’s Eve.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Joseph Harris with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with evidence in connection with Friday’s stabbing.

Florissant police said in court documents that officers found Thomas Harris dead in a bedroom of Joseph Harris’ house and a blood trail led from the bedroom to the kitchen. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men were related.

Police said the 39-year-old Joseph Harris admitted to killing Thomas Harris after he was attacked. Investigators found several knives in the kitchen but none of them had blood on them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News