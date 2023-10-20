MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A man accused in his girlfriend’s death Thursday at a Maryland Heights motel is now behind bars.

Prosecutors have charged Keno R. King, 47, of Berkeley, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection with the case.

The Maryland Heights Police Department has identified Taniesha M. Givens, 44, of Berkeley, as the victim. Police say Givens was found deceased around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in one of the rooms of a motel in the 12000 block of Dorsett Road.

Police have not yet disclosed Givens’ cause of death, but note there is physical evidence linking King to his girlfriend’s death.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and determined that King left the hotel and took off in the Givens’ vehicle at some point on Thursday. King was found in Givens’ vehicle several hours later in the 6900 block of North Hanley Road.

King is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

If you have any additional information to share regarding this case, contact the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-738-2310.