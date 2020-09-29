Man charged in Greater Ville murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue near Natural Bridge Avenue.

Officers found 34-year-old Victoria McBee in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. McBee was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators determined the shooting happened during an argument involving multiple people, Caldwell said. The suspected shooters—two men—drove away in a sedan.

Homicide detectives eventually located and arrested one of the suspects, 22-year-old Derrell Moore.

Prosecutors charged Moore with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact St. Louis homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Derrell Moore