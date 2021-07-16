Man charged in Greater Ville neighborhood’s June 21st triple murder

ST. LOUIS – A man is now charged with a triple murder that happened in the Greater Ville neighborhood last month.

Dianthony Lake, 29, is charged with first-degree murder.

Three men died and four others were injured on Sullivan Avenue on June 21 at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said they found Kevin Page, 40, and Charlie Anderson, 31, outside of a convenience store with gunshot wounds throughout their bodies. OJ Pernell, 44, collapsed and died on the grounds of Farragut Elementary School. Police described all three of the aforementioned men as victims/suspects. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS.