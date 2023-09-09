ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges in connection with a recent north St. Louis murder investigation.

Prosecutors have charged Dwayne Davis, 27, with first-degree murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police say the victim, Jesse Jones, 45, was fatally shot in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace.

Illinois State Police assisted with arresting Davis. He is currently in custody in St. Louis City. Investigators have not yet disclosed a potential motive in the shooting.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.