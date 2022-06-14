ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old St. Louis man has been charged in connection with a violent, high-speed crash on Interstate 64 earlier this year that injured several people, including two police officers.

The crash happened on Monday, January 24, around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at Newstead. Officers were there working the scene of another collision.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Kohl Bryson Parker was driving a 2013 Lexus ES 350 at speeds near 100 miles per hour when he struck an unoccupied marked police Tahoe with its emergency lights on.

The police vehicle had stopped to assist a disabled 2017 GMC Acadia. Police said the Lexus hit the Tahoe and then the Lexus slid into the median and struck the GMC Acadia, along with the two officers and the five occupants of the GMC Acadia. The five occupants of the GMC Acadia and the two officers were all standing outside of the vehicles.

Parker was charged with one count of second-degree assault – special victim, five counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and six counts of armed criminal action.