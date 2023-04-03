ST. LOUIS – The man charged in the downtown crash that took the legs of a 17-year-old, is due in court Monday for a hearing.

21-year-old Daniel Riley is held without bond since his arrest following the February crash. He is charged with assault and driving without a license.

This week, supporters of the injured teen Janae Edmondson will hold a special benefit in her hometown of Smyrna, Tennessee. On Wednesday, friends and family are encouraging neighbors to wear purple and light the night for Janae.

The young volleyball player had to have both legs amputated due to the crash. She is said to be making progress in her recovery.