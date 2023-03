ST. LOUIS – The man charged in the crash that cost 17-year-old Janae Edmondson her legs is due back in court Thursday, in a different case.

Daniel Riley is charged with assault and driving without a license in the crash, February, 18.

Riley is due in court Thursday for a status conference on a 2020 robbery charge. He violated house arrest on that charge more than 51 times.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office and the courts blame each other for allowing Riley to remain free, leading to the crash.