Man charged in Jennings armed robbery, police chase

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 25-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at a local auto parts store and subsequent police chase that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.

The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, located at 8945 Jennings Station Road.

According to prosecutors, Collis Lee and Diven Steed entered the store with firearms and demanded money from two employees.

Lee and Steed allegedly struck an employee with a firearm and then forcibly obtained cash from both workers.

The two suspects took off with money in a white Nissan Altima and were pursued by police. Lee and Steed then crashed into a limo taking part in a funeral procession.

The suspects got out of the car and took off running with officers trying to catch them.

Lee was caught and arrested with two handguns in his possession.

Meanwhile, Steed ran through the neighborhood armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, said Steed pointed the gun at officers, who then shot Steed in the leg.

Officers helped the suspect until EMS arrived. The suspect did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said they learned the getaway car was reported stolen on Oct. 19.

Lee was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing.

Steed was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing.

Both men are being held on $300,000 cash-only bonds.

Collis Lee.