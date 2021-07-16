Man charged after shooting at Lake St. Louis police

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – On Friday, prosecutors charged a Lake St. Louis man who was shot and wounded by police after a pursuit the night before.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against 47-year-old Christopher Mangold with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and domestic assault.



According to a probable cause statement, the charges stemmed from a domestic assault where police say the suspect was choking his wife while threatening to kill her.



The dispute led to an exchange of gunfire between Mangold and Lake St. Louis Police at a busy intersection.

”Several other cars in the intersection and they were stunned what was going on,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Fritz said.



The St. Charles County Police Department is handling the investigation after the Lake St. Louis Police Department requested they take over the investigation.

Investigators say Mangold was trying to drive away. He refused to stop, and after a pursuit, he crashed at Technology Drive and South Henke road.



“A lot of bullets were flying through the air from the suspect and officers,” Fritz said. “We are very fortunate no one else was injured in this incident.”

Police say they were told about Mangold’s mental health issues and that he was armed.



“When he exited the vehicle, he came out armed with two handguns, and he fired at officers,” Fritz said. “

The Lake St. Louis officers did a remarkable job and unfortunately had to return fire to stop the subject at that point and time.”



Investigators say there is no such thing as a routine call, and officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community.

”Responding to these calls, you never know what you are going into when you have something as unpredictable as this,” Fritz said.

“High stress rolls out so fast. The suspect just rolled out the car with a handgun in each hand and began firing, so the officer did a great job. It is the dangers officers face every day.”

After the incident, Mangold was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries No officers were injured.