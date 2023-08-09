ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man faces a felony charge after he allegedly led officers on a lengthy pursuit from north St. Louis County to Illinois.

Derek Stinnett, 39, was charged with one count of resisting arrest by fleeing (creating a substantial risk of injury).

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the pursuit happened on July 27 and began on Interstate 70 near Cypress Road in St. Ann. When an officer initially tried to pull over Stinnett, he didn’t stop. Police say he drove over the speed limit and was weaving in and out of traffic in a reckless manner.

Authorities followed Stinnett into Illinois, and the pursuit ended after he crashed into another vehicle, per court documents.

Stinnett is jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond. If convicted he could spend up to four years in prison.