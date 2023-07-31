ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hannibal, Missouri, man is accused of breaking into a Maryland Heights business suite and stealing company-owned electronics.

According to a report filed by the Maryland Heights Police Department, the burglary happened on July 24. An employee of the Balchem Corporation contacted police and reported a break-in, saying somebody had stolen docking stations, computers, laptops, iPhones, and power strips.

Police later arrested the suspect, Caleb Lovell, while responding to a separate call for a suspicious person.

Police claim Lovell had stashed many of the stolen items in nearby places, and that he admitted to the break-in.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lovell, 27, with second-degree burglary and stealing – $750 or more. Lovell faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each charge.