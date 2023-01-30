ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a 32-year-old man with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue. That’s in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north city.

Police claim officers found the victim, Jacob Ashford, slumped on the front porch of a home. Ashford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives eventually arrested Louzell Davis Jr. for the murder, Caldwell said. Police did not mention a motive or reason for the shooting.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.