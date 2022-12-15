ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was charged Thursday in connection with the murder of a pizza delivery driver in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

Police claim Hershel Perkins was delivering pizza to an apartment on Whisper Lake Drive. When Perkins arrived at the location, Wayea Hallowanger allegedly shot him several times before Perkins could complete his delivery.

Perkins called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was shot and would not survive. Officers found Perkins dead in the parking lot. Perkins was 60.

Panus claims Hallowanger admitted to placing the pizza order after he was arrested. Hallowanger also revealed that he was at the residence and changed the number on the phone he used to place the order.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hallowanger, 20, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Hallowanger is currently in jail without bond.