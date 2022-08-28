ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 42-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Normandy High School following a prep football game.

According to Major Ron Martin, assistant chief for the North County Police Cooperative, the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the high school in the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The shots were fired after Normandy High School’s first football game of the season against Confluence Preparatory Academy. Martin said a large fight in the parking lot broke out after the game had ended.

During the altercation, a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting. He then fled in a vehicle. Fortunately, no one was struck by gunfire.

Security from the game helped track down the accused gunman. Police pursued the suspect’s car and eventually arrested the individual and recovered a firearm.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Carlton Gunn with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful use of a weapon – discharge of a firearm at a school. Gunn remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.