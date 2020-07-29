Man charged in shooting death at Bridgeton storage unit

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) — Police say charges have been filed against a man being sought in the killing of an acquaintance inside a Bridgeton storage unit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Michael Molinari has been charged in a warrant issued Tuesday with first-degree murder and other counts in the Friday shooting death of 28-year-old Cameron Gray.

Police say Molinari had been with Gray for about four hours as Gray installed flooring inside the storage unit before Molinari shot Gray, grabbed a box from the unit and left. Police say officers were called minutes later when Molinari used his truck to smash through the storage unit’s security gate.