Man charged in shooting death of wife in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence say a 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife over the weekend. Ryan Smith is also charged with armed criminal action following the Sunday shooting.

Police say officers were called to Smith’s home Sunday night, and arriving officers found Smith leaving the home in a black Jeep. Police say as he was backing out of the driveway, another man at the home yelled, “That man shot my mom!”

Police say Smith initially refused to pull over, but eventually stopped and was arrested. Officers found 52-year-old Daina Smith dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.