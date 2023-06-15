ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a man in connection with a shooting in April that left a 19-year-old dead and three teenagers injured.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. on April 26, in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street.

Police claim the four victims were inside a truck that was reversing on Chippewa Street when a suspect fired shots. The driver, Kobe Dotson, then struck a fire hydrant, causing both driver’s side doors to be ripped off. Dotson then crashed into a home.

Dotson suffered gunshot wounds and was also ejected from the vehicle after the crash. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Three teenagers—two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-bold boy—suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Homicide detectives eventually arrested Clyde Sanders, 34, for the shooting, Caldwell said.

Sanders was charged first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, attempted escape from confinement, and second-degree property damage.