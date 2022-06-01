WELLSTON, Mo. – Several days after a shootout outside a St. Louis County food market left several people injured, a suspect accused of stealing one person’s AR-15 rifle before the gunfire now faces criminal charges in the investigation.

Prosecutors have charged Bobby Booker Jr., 31, of St. Louis, with multiple felonies, including armed criminal action, armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the situation unfolded just before 3 p.m. Friday at the Wellston Food Market in the 6200 block of Page Avenue. Investigators say a person carrying a rifle walked into the market, but did not use the weapon in a threatening manner.

As the rifle-toting individual was leaving the market, a man approached that person and demanded the weapon. The individual complied and handed over the rifle. Police said the robbery victim then went to a vehicle, grabbed another gun, and began shooting at the suspect. A shootout ensued between both parties.

According to court documents obtained by FOX2, surveillance footage captured Booker putting a gun to the head of the rifle-toting individual before he took the AR-15 and a jacket. The footage also showed him wielding a pistol he possessed, in addition to the stolen AR-15 rifle while several others were present.

Police say the victim of the stolen rifle fired shots at Booker, who was struck multiple times. That victim left the scene, but police believe another man returned moments later and also shot the man who took the rifle.



During the shootout, two innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire. Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers found Booker laying in front of the store with several gunshot wounds. He was treated for his injuries at a hospital. Authorities served a warrant for Booker’s arrest on Tuesday. Booker is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in the case for June 6.

According to Missouri court records, Booker is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history. Past charges include unlawful use of a weapon in St. Louis City and assault and child endangerment charges in St. Louis County.