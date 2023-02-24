ST. LOUIS – A man faces federal charges after a shootout that unfolded at a St. Louis convenience store last month.

Kennis Body, 25, was indicted on felony charges for gun and drug offenses connected with the gunfire.

According to a criminal complaint, Body is accused of wielding an AR-15-style rifle at a St. Louis convenience store on January 9. After an altercation, people inside the store pulled out handguns, went outside and fired shots. The complaint alleges that Body walked into the store with the rifle and fired multiple shots inside the store.

Body was arrested on Jan. 31 by U.S. Marshals and DEA agents. Upon his arrest, federal authorities found the rifle and nearly 670 capsules containing suspected fentanyl.

Investigators say Body was on probation at the time of the shootout. Prosecutors have charged him with one count of drug conspiracy, one count of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Body could face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison and up to $1 million in fines.