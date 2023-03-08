ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Spanish Lake man in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a gas station in Soulard.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place on Jan. 16, just after 10:10 p.m., at a gas station at the corner of Gravois Avenue and Russell Boulevard.

Investigators learned the victim, Terrence Wortham, was making a purchase inside the gas station when a man walked into the business and shot him. Wortham died at the scene. He was 32.

Homicide detectives claim Johnny Phillips, 49, was the gunman.

Last week, prosecutors charged Phillips with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Phillips is already in custody in Ste. Genevieve County on unrelated charges.