ST. JOHN — A man is facing felony charges for cutting another man with a machete during a fight on August 7, 2023. Deangelo Ford, 46, is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Police say the victim has a small cut to his nipple. A machete was found nearby by officers. Ford says that the victim lunged onto the knife.

If convicted, Ford could face a few years to three decades in prison.