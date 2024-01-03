ST. LOUIS – A man accused of arson last year in the City of St. Louis faces a felony charge.

Gerald A. Sansoucie, 60, is linked to an arson at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in late May.

According to a probable cause statement released Wednesday, Sansoucie admitted to intentionally throwing an incendiary device onto the roof of a home. Court documents allege he was outside attempting to scare one of the victims who was sleeping inside the building.

The event was captured on surveillance video. Authorities have issued a warrant for Sansoucie’s arrest and ordered him to be held in custody without bond.