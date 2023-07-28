ST. LOUIS – A man arrested Thursday in a St. Louis child sex crime case now faces criminal charges, and police say he is also linked to a second victim.

Prosecutors have charged Osmani Haji Gul, 34, with first-degree sodomy, sexual misconduct, attempted statutory sodomy and four-degree assault in connection with two alleged incidents.

Police say the crime first under investigation occurred July 23 in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 6-year-old boy, was riding his bicycle when a man walked up to the child, snatched him off the bike, and took the boy to a nearby vacant residence and sexually assaulted him.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department followed up on more than 100 leads in connection with this case, leading to Gul’s arrest Thursday afternoon. Amid the investigation, police learned of another incident on July 16 at Francis Park involving a 12-year-old victim.

Sgt. Charles Wall said cases like this are rare, and police had all hands on deck in attempts to find the suspect.

“Anytime we have incidents that involved children, here at the police department, you can certainly empathize with the family,” Wall said. “Anytime the child is a victim of any crime, especially a crime of this nature, we’re certainly going to do everything we can to bring justice with this family.”

Any other victims of incidents involving Gul are to contact St. Louis police at 314-760-7360.