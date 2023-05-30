ST. LOUIS – A man accused in a St. Louis double murder case faces felony charges nearly one year later.

Prosecutors have charged Edd Johnson, 31, with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in an investigation that dates back to June 21, 2022. Angela Kabugu, 27, and Nelson Hall Jr., 28, died after a shooting and car crash.

The incident unfolded in the 1300 block of Temple Place near Page Boulevard. Investigators say they found a black SUV that had hit a fire hydrant upon arrival. Two people inside the SUV, later identified as Kabugu and Hall, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on Tuesday, and he will be jailed without bond, per Missouri court records.