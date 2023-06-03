ST. LOUIS – A man accused in multiple MetroLink assaults in St. Louis is behind bars on felony charges.

Antione Robertson is charged with four counts of assault and two counts of trespassing in connection with two incidents over the past week.

On the evening of May 29, two people were hurt in an assault on a MetroLink train at the 8th/Pine station. The next evening, one person was hurt in an assault that happened on a MetroLink train at the Lacelede’s Landing Station.

Robertson was accused in both incidents. He was arrested Saturday and is jailed in St. Louis City without bond.

The St. Louis Police Department is handling the investigation, though has not disclosed a possible motive behind the assaults.