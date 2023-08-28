Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — A man is accused of leading police on a high speed chase with a stolen car over the weekend. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is charging Treveon Horton, 19, with burglary, resisting arrest, property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is currently in jail with no bond allowed.

Officers spotted someone driving a stolen Dodge Durango in the St. Louis Place neighborhood at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle sped off when officers tried to pull it over. They followed in a “Tactical Pursuit.”

The stolen vehicle ran over spike strips placed by police at the intersection of 11th and Madison. The driver continued to drive through the St. Louis Place neighborhood as the tires deflated to avoid officers and ran over more spike strips.

The Durango eventually hit a St. Louis Forestry vehicle while speeding through the alley in the 1300 block of Clinton. This disabled the stolen SUV and Horton rand from the vehicle.

Police say they could hear Horton banging on the front door of a nearby home. The found the door kicked-in. He was eventually placed under arrest. Officers say they found a .40 caliber Glock and a 10mm Glock at the scene.

The Dodge Durango was reported stolen from St. Louis County in June.