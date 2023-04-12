ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Minnesota man faces five felony charges after leading police on a chase around St. Charles and St. Louis counties with a stolen semi-truck.

Prosecutors have charged Bennie Robinson, 31, of Remer, Minnesota, with vehicle hijacking, tampering, property damage and two counts of resisting arrest, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP trooper received a call just after 4 p.m. about the stolen vehicle. Around that time, they spotted it on Interstate 64 near Highway K. When they tried to stop the driver, later identified as Robinson, he refused to pull over. A multi-county chase followed, and Robinson drove more than 15 mph over the speed limit in some stages of it.

Troopers caught up with Robinson around St. Charles County. He then continued east into St. Louis County. Robinson jumped out of the semi near Mason Ridge without placing the truck into a park position. The truck rolled into a dumpster at Mason Ridge Elementary School to come to a stop.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, there were around 12 students inside the school during the collision, which caused at least $750 in structural damage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court documents further indicate that Robinson had stolen the semi-trailer from his employer and removed electrical equipment from it prior to the chase in the St. Louis area.

Robinson has been charged in the St. Charles County jurisdiction on behalf of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to Missouri court records.